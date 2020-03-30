Home

Herman Ward Sr.

Herman Ward Sr. Obituary
Herman Ward Sr. FORT WORTH--Herman Ward Sr. transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 28, 2020. VIEWING: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Laurel Land Funeral Home of Fort Worth. He will be interred to rest at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Herman, a retired U.S. Army veteran, was cherished and will be remembered by a wife, four children, 10 grandchildren, a multitude of great-grandchildren, and a very special host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 30, 2020
