Herman Williams BEDFORD--Herman Williams, 91, of Bedford was called home to be with his wife on Monday, March 18, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. Herman was born Nov. 4, 1927, to Pal and Birdie Williams in Newport, Tenn. Herman was a corporal in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Korea. He married Irene Hayes Jan. 1, 1957, in New Jersey. Irene was the light of his eye, and they could often be seen enjoying nice weather on their porch. Herman enjoyed tinkering in his shop, and sharpening chains. Herman made many friends along the way with his sharpening service. You would find it hard pressed to find someone in the neighborhood who did not speak highly of him. He will be truly missed by many, especially by his family. Herman was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Irene Williams; son, James Hayes; brothers, Sam, Gabby, Wayne, Sherman Williams; and sisters, Blondie Smallwood, Opal Mathis, Helen Grooms. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish his memory are daughters, Dolly Elwood and her husband, Paul Van Zandt, of Arlington and Dawn Parker and her husband, Bob, of Weatherford; brothers, Jack and Theodore Williams; sister, Ailene Costner; grandchildren, Jimmy Allen, Jerry Allen, Nikki Sharp and James Hayes; great-grandchildren, Hayden Allen, Hunter Sharp, Landon Allen, Kinley Allen and Hannah Sharp.



