Hernan Enrique Burgos FORT WORTH -- Hernan Enrique Burgos, 92, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Hernan was born July 14, 1926, in Santiago, Chile. He came to the United States to study in 1949. In 1953, he received a B.S. degree from California College of Medical Technology. A year later he was accepted at The School of Medicine of Monterrey, Mexico and lived there for five years. In 1959 received his M.D. degree. While there he met his wife to be, Olga Carcano, the daughter of the Italian Consul. They married and came to Texas where Dr. Burgos practiced family medicine in Burleson and later in Fort Worth. In 1979, wanting to specialize, he went to The University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas and finished a three year General Psychiatric residency and two year Adult, Adolescent, and Child fellowship. He practiced in Fort Worth until his retirement. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Olga; sons, Dr. Dante Burgos and Dr. Robert Burgos and their wives, Lori and Ellen; grandchildren, Richard, Laura Anne, Elizabeth, Andrew and William, a large, loving extended family and many good friends. He loved them all and hopes to see them at the second coming of our Lord.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary