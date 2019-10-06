Home

Hershel Eugene "Gene" Maxey FORT WORTH--Hershel Eugene "Gene" Maxey, 65, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. REQUIEM MASS: 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Timothy Anglican Church, 4201 Mitchell Blvd., Fort Worth, 76119. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Mount Olivet Chapel. Gene was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Maxey, and stepfather, Jodie Compton. SURVIVORS: His mother, Iva V. Maxey-Compton; brother, Jim Maxey; and nephew, Aaron Maxey.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
