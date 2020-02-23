Home

More Obituaries for Hester Hogue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hester Elizabeth NeSmith "Peg" Hogue

Hester Elizabeth NeSmith "Peg" Hogue Obituary
Hester "Peg" Elizabeth NeSmith Hogue LAKE WORTH--Hester "Peg" Elizabeth NeSmith Hogue passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, Lighthouse Fellowship. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Hester was born July 7, 1926, in Zephyr to Solliman and Alpha NeSmith, the oldest of 13 children. She began working in Brownwood at Camp Bowie on the Swithboard before moving to Fort Worth and meeting the love of her life, Robert Hogue. They married in 1950. She began working for Southwestern Petroleum, First National Bank and University State Bank, retiring in 1990. Hester was an avid reader, loved quilting, reading her Bible and being with family. Always Smiling !! Hester was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and a dear friend. She lived a long full life. She was a member of Lake Worth Methodist Church for over 50 years. Hester was preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Hogue; parents; brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Bradley Beaver. SURVIVORS: Sons, Terry Hogue (Wayne), Charles Hogue (Ilene); daughters, Tammy Rezabek (Lewis), Wanda White (Martin); four grandsons and Robert Beaver; four granddaughters and Ashley Beaver; brothers, Joe NeSmith and Jack NeSmith; sisters, Anita Williams and Bertha Smith; a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
