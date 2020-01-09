Home

Hester Marie Hankey McWilliams

Hester McWilliams CLEBURNE -- Hester Marie Hankey McWilliams passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 in Cleburne, Texas. The family will have a private memorial. Hester was born March 8, 1931 and was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Harold Dean McWilliams, and her parents and four sisters. SURVIVORS: Hester is survived by her three sons, Richard McWilliams and his wife, Janay, Larry McWilliams and his wife, Vicki and Jim McWilliams and his wife, Grace. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
