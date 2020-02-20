|
|
Hilda Lee Daughtry MINERAL WELLS -- Hilda Lee Daughtry, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 17, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home with burial following at Woodland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 Thursday at the funeral home. She was born August 19, 1935 in Mineral Wells to Elvis "Abe" and Fannie Marie Faires. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Jacksboro, Jr. History Society of Mineral Wells, the Red Hats, and St. Marks Lutheran Church. Hilda taught jr high for 29 years in the Fort Worth and Richland Hills area. SURVIVORS: Her beloved husband of 47 years, Boyd Daughtry; daughter, Delaina McDonald; cousin, Ann Courts; step-daughters, Cynthia Eden and husband Mark Jackson, Tanya Karpp-Green and husband Terry, and Linda Speakman; grandchildren, Jennifer Rutherford, Abigail Ayers, Kevin Karpp, Keith Karpp, and Amy Speakman; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020