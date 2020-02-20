Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
(940) 325-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Daughtry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Lee Daughtry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Lee Daughtry Obituary
Hilda Lee Daughtry MINERAL WELLS -- Hilda Lee Daughtry, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 17, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Friday, February 21, Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home with burial following at Woodland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 Thursday at the funeral home. She was born August 19, 1935 in Mineral Wells to Elvis "Abe" and Fannie Marie Faires. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Jacksboro, Jr. History Society of Mineral Wells, the Red Hats, and St. Marks Lutheran Church. Hilda taught jr high for 29 years in the Fort Worth and Richland Hills area. SURVIVORS: Her beloved husband of 47 years, Boyd Daughtry; daughter, Delaina McDonald; cousin, Ann Courts; step-daughters, Cynthia Eden and husband Mark Jackson, Tanya Karpp-Green and husband Terry, and Linda Speakman; grandchildren, Jennifer Rutherford, Abigail Ayers, Kevin Karpp, Keith Karpp, and Amy Speakman; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -