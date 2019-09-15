|
Hilda McKinley Smith BURLESON - Hilda McKinley Smith, 88, passed away Aug. 19, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at Blessing Funeral Home Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 pm. Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Born in Albany Kentucky, Hilda moved from Louisville KY with her husband Paul to Arlington TX in 1992 to be near her two sons and grandchildren. Hilda, a devoted and loving wife, mother and homemaker. SURVIVORS: Hilda is survived by two sons Dennis Paul Smith and his wife Cynthia, and Michael Wade Smith and his wife Dollie. Brother, Wade McKinley and two sisters, Joan McKinley Embry and Janice McKinley Woodcox and husband Jerry. Grandchildren, Jason Smith and wife Pamela, Cassandra Smith, Chelsea Smith Hakanson, Chad Smith and wife Stephanie, Travis Smith and wife Tiffany, Dustin Smith, Amber Shemesh Waks and husband David and Colby Shemesh, Nathan and Nevin Rodriguez. Great Grandchildren, Alexander Smith, Riley Smith, Briana Smith, Caleigh Smith, Ashlyn Smith, Dayna Smith, Jordan Waks.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019