Hilda Margaret McKinley Smith BURLESON - Hilda Margaret McKinley Smith, 88, passed away in her home on Aug. 19, 2019 in Burleson, TX. SERVICE: Visitation at Blessing Funeral Home Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Memorial Service at 2:00 pm. Born in Albany Kentucky, Hilda moved from Louisville KY with her husband Paul Smith to Arlington TX in 1992 to be near their two sons and grandchildren. Hilda, exemplified a devoted loving Christian wife, mother, daughter, sister and homemaker. SURVIVORS: Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hillary Smith in 2011; her parents, James Frank McKinley and Etta Dot Wade McKinley; brother, J F McKinley Jr. and two sisters, Wanda McKinley Wyatt, Otta McKinley Patton and grandchild, Stacey Ayn Smith. Hilda is survived by her two sons in Texas; Dennis Paul Smith and his wife, Cynthia and Michael Wade Smith and his wife, Dollie. Brother, Wade McKinley and two sisters, Joan McKinley Embry and Janice McKinley Woodcox and husband, Jerry. Grandchildren: Jason Smith and wife, Pamela, Cassandra Smith, Chelsea Smith Hakanson and husband, Taylor, Chad Smith and wife, Stephanie, Travis Smith and wife, Tiffany, Dustin Smith, Amber Shemesh Waks and husband, David, Colby Shemesh, Nathan and Nevin Rodriguez. Great Grandchildren: Alexander Smith, Riley Smith, Briana Smith, Caleigh Smith, Ashlyn Smith, Dayna Smith, Jordan Waks.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019