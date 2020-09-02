Hoa Kim FeslerAugust 30, 2020Haltom City, TX - Hoa Kim Fesler, 73, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.Remembrance Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Both at Shannon Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. Kim will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery after a private committal service.Kim was born to parents, Suey Ngoc Lam and Ngoc Thi Tran, in Sa ?ec, Vietnam, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She was a pillar in the local Vietnamese community and very active in the Huntington Park neighborhood. Kim was passionate about planting seeds and watching them grow. She was an avid gardener, but she was also a tireless volunteer assisting refugees that had recently moved to the U.S. Kim aimed to make others transition to America easier than her own.Survivors: Kim is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Fesler; children, Robert "Tom" Fesler, Donald "Doug" Fesler and wife, Alison, Maria McIntyre and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan and Charli; her mother; six sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.