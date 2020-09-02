1/1
Hoa Kim Fesler
August 30, 2020
Haltom City, TX - Hoa Kim Fesler, 73, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Remembrance Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Both at Shannon Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. Kim will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery after a private committal service.
Kim was born to parents, Suey Ngoc Lam and Ngoc Thi Tran, in Sa ?ec, Vietnam, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She was a pillar in the local Vietnamese community and very active in the Huntington Park neighborhood. Kim was passionate about planting seeds and watching them grow. She was an avid gardener, but she was also a tireless volunteer assisting refugees that had recently moved to the U.S. Kim aimed to make others transition to America easier than her own.
Survivors: Kim is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Fesler; children, Robert "Tom" Fesler, Donald "Doug" Fesler and wife, Alison, Maria McIntyre and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Brandon, Ethan and Charli; her mother; six sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
8175149100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

2 entries
September 3, 2020
Jim,my best to you and your children at this time. Your old neighbor in Walhonding Bart Horn
Bart Horn
Neighbor
September 3, 2020
So sorry about Hoa. You have our sympathies. So proud of the young man who played cards with us a long time ago. Jeanne and Darrell.
Jeanne and Darrell
Friend
