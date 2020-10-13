Holden Ryan Fisher
June 20, 1997 - October 9, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Holden Ryan Fisher, 23, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Funeral Home. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Tony Hawk Foundation-The Skatepark Project @ www.skatepark.org
Holden was a precious son, brother, grandson, and friend to many.
Holden had a true passion for skateboarding. He was his happiest spending time at a skate park or just practicing his tricks. He also loved basketball. Whether he was shooting hoops with his uncle, watching games with his friends, or finding a pickup game, those were always great times for him. Holden had many friends through the years, always providing much laughter with his sense of humor and charm. More than anything in Holden's life, his family meant the world to him. His time spent with his sisters, uncles, cousins and mother were the most precious to him. But his favorite time was spent just being with his Nanny and Pop. Holden's beautiful smile and sparkling eyes will remain in our hearts and he will be missed, forevermore.
Holden was preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, Brett Foster.
Survivors: Mother, Julie Foster; father, Paul Fisher; sisters, Avery Fisher, Scarlett Foster and Brooke Fisher; grandparents, Bill Sr., and Caroline Carson; uncles, Bill "Wylie" Carson and wife, Teresa and Uncle, John Huston; and many friends are left behind, but special mention of his best friend since age 11, Jaxson Jenkins.