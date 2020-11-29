Holly Fawcett
January 12, 1956 - November 13, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Holly Roseanne Balcom Fawcett of Fort Worth, TX-- A beautiful, magical, and treasured wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend left this world too soon after a fierce battle with cancer. Holly was born January 12th, 1956 in Austin, Texas, to Barrie Thomas Balcom and Rebecca E. Thomas Balcom.
Holly lived her life in multi-color and used beautiful flowers, delicious food, precious gifts, and amazing art to surround everyone in her life with the joy that it brought. Holly was raised in the TCU area of Ft. Worth and was a graduate of Paschal High School. With a fine eye for detail, Holly was a fixture at Nieman Marcus during the 1980's and became a respected floral and holiday designer in Ft. Worth throughout the 1990's. Holly spent her later years in the estate sale
business, helping manage, organize, sell, and display the treasures of others in local Fort Worth communities. She was a 25-year ringside seat holder at the Golden Gloves, a major participant in her local church of St. Stephen Presbyterian, and an avid supporter of the Arts.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barrie T. Balcom. She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Thomas Balcom, (Forth Worth, TX); her beloved husband of 41 years Gregory Richard Fawcett; daughter Allison Elizabeth Frick (William Frick) of Port Angeles, WA; son Nicholas Alan Fawcett (Kristal Perrine); daughter Whitney Anne Fawcett of Fort Worth, TX; daughter Blair Rebecca Fawcett (Jeremy Olivier) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren Hollis Gregory Frick, Monroe Balcom Frick, Gwendolyn Rae Frick, Xzander Blayze Fawcett –
siblings Stuart Alan Balcom (Sue) of Fredericksburg, TX; Sally Balcom Reavis of Seattle, WA; and Linda Rebecca Balcom (Mark Stritzel) of Colorado Springs, CO. ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Holly's family encourages donations to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church (ststephenpresbyterian.com
).