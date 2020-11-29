1/1
Holly Fawcett
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holly Fawcett
January 12, 1956 - November 13, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Holly Roseanne Balcom Fawcett of Fort Worth, TX-- A beautiful, magical, and treasured wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend left this world too soon after a fierce battle with cancer. Holly was born January 12th, 1956 in Austin, Texas, to Barrie Thomas Balcom and Rebecca E. Thomas Balcom.
Holly lived her life in multi-color and used beautiful flowers, delicious food, precious gifts, and amazing art to surround everyone in her life with the joy that it brought. Holly was raised in the TCU area of Ft. Worth and was a graduate of Paschal High School. With a fine eye for detail, Holly was a fixture at Nieman Marcus during the 1980's and became a respected floral and holiday designer in Ft. Worth throughout the 1990's. Holly spent her later years in the estate sale
business, helping manage, organize, sell, and display the treasures of others in local Fort Worth communities. She was a 25-year ringside seat holder at the Golden Gloves, a major participant in her local church of St. Stephen Presbyterian, and an avid supporter of the Arts.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barrie T. Balcom. She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Thomas Balcom, (Forth Worth, TX); her beloved husband of 41 years Gregory Richard Fawcett; daughter Allison Elizabeth Frick (William Frick) of Port Angeles, WA; son Nicholas Alan Fawcett (Kristal Perrine); daughter Whitney Anne Fawcett of Fort Worth, TX; daughter Blair Rebecca Fawcett (Jeremy Olivier) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren Hollis Gregory Frick, Monroe Balcom Frick, Gwendolyn Rae Frick, Xzander Blayze Fawcett –
siblings Stuart Alan Balcom (Sue) of Fredericksburg, TX; Sally Balcom Reavis of Seattle, WA; and Linda Rebecca Balcom (Mark Stritzel) of Colorado Springs, CO. ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Holly's family encourages donations to St. Stephen Presbyterian Church (ststephenpresbyterian.com).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
One beautiful and vivacious lady gone to soon. My condolences to the family.
Diana Troy
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved