Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
1963 - 2019
Holly Gene Lee Obituary
Holly Gene Lee NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Ms. Holly Gene Lee, 56, North Richland Hills, passed away November 2, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 Visitation 1 hour prior to service Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas 76053. Holly was born in Lubbock, Texas, August 26, 1963. She attended Carrol High school, and worked for American Airlines for over 30 years. Holly was a lover of the arts, books, travel, and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Gene Scott (Tetea). SURVIVORS: two daughters, Andrea and Tayler Lee; grandchildren, Devyn Flores, Trizten Flores, Noah Nelms, Autumn Nelms, and Leonardo Payne; sister, Gina Smith; long time boyfriend, Bradford Coleman; grandmother, Anne Matlock; 7 cousins; 2 uncles; 1 aunt.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019
