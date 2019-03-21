Home

Holly Plant NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Holly Ann Plan went to be with the lord on March 15th in Grapevine. SERVICE: will be held Saturday March 23rd at Noon in the Bear Valley Community church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Cancer Care services (https://cancercareservices.org). She was proceeded in death by her father Walter Hamilton III. SURVIVORS: Husband Tony Plant, Mother Nanc and husband Robert Christopher son; Grandmother, Betty Doil; Sister, Sara Christopher son and husband JC Hyde Daughters: Brittany Knapp and husband Travis Knapp, Shannon Plant Son: Thomas Plant. Numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019
