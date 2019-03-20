Homer E. Dickson ANGLETON--Homer E. "Dick" Dickson, 99, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in Angleton. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A*Med Community Hospice, 600 E. Cedar St., Angleton, TX 77515. Dick was born and raised on a farm outside Thurber. Upon finishing high school during the Great Depression, Dick joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and worked in West Texas and New Mexico. He then served as a medic during World War II with the 16th Field Hospital in Patton's Army in North Africa and Europe. His hospital convoy was captured at Hanau, Germany, on Easter morning 1945 by the German 6th SS Mountain Division. They were liberated the following day by the U.S. Fifth Infantry Division. A few weeks before the Normandy invasion in 1944, Dick met Doreen in England, and they married on Aug. 1, 1945, in a small town in England during Dick's seven-day leave. In March 1947, Doreen came by ship with other war brides and their babies and joined Dick in Texas. Dick was a welder and a carpenter with Hobbs/Fruehauf Trailers in Fort Worth from 1946 to 1985. After calling Fort Worth home for 58 years, they moved to Angleton in 2005 to live near their son. The family would like to thank Country Village Care and A*Med Community Hospice, both of Angleton, Texas, for the care and concern they gave to Homer "Dick" Dickson and the family. Dick was preceded in death by the love of his life, Doreen; and by his sons, Keith Dickson and Brian Dickson (Ruth). SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, David J. Dickson (Judy); four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nelma Hawk of San Angelo and Willa Dean Butler of Rising Star.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary