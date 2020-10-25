Homer Finley DavisFebruary 7, 1936 - October 17, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Homer Finley Davis "Grandy" passed away suddenly after a fall Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.Celebration of Life Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Greenwood Memorial Park, followed by a gathering at the family home.Memorials: If you so desire, the family welcomes donations to be made in Homer's honor to Cook Children's.He was born Feb. 7, 1936, the only child of Homer L. and Jewel Finley Davis. Homer was driven from the start and at age 11 landed a River Crest paper route that he ran for several years. He was a proud native of "the Fort" having attended North Hi-Mount, Stripling and Arlington Heights and stayed close to his childhood friends for life. Homer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with an Engineering Route to BBA degree followed by an MBA from TCU. Homer's career was in Finance in the Aerospace industry. He started as an analyst with LTV and then spent 35 years as a finance executive for General Dynamics where he served key roles in the F-111 and F-16 programs. He was connected at the hip to his best friend, Elaine for 57 years and shared a life of love, laughter and family. Homer and Elaine originally met at the annual Texas-OU game and enjoyed traveling globally together with family and friends as well as spending days waterskiing on Eagle Mountain Lake. Homer was a lifelong Longhorn fan but shared love for TCU as well having attended both schools.Survivors: Love of his life, Elaine; daughter, Lori Brigman and family Carter, Savannah, Polly and Steve; son, Chris Davis and family Finley and Drew.