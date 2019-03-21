|
|
Homer M. Kelly Jr. FORT WORTH -- Mr. Homer M. Kelly, Jr., 63, transitioned from time into eternity on Friday, March 15, 2019. CELEBRATORY SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Bonnie Brae Avenue; You may visit Mr. Kelly in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life from 12 to 5:30 p.m., Friday, and the family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Left in God's care: his beloved wife of 40 years, Mrs. Brenda Kelly; his parents, Mrs. Margie Jenkins and Mr. Homer M. Kelly, Sr.; his siblings, Linda Yarborough, Margie Kelly, Euneta Kelly-Downs, Audrey Jenkins, Sharon Kelly, Edward C. Burns, Sr. and Robert C. Jenkins, Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019