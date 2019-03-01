|
|
Hope Ross Nay FORT WORTH -- Hope Ross Nay, 72, went home to her Lord on February 23, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Winscott Road Funeral Home, Benbrook 76126. Hope was born July 6, 1946 in Texarkana, Ark. to Claude Ross and Pauline Trammell Beauchamp. She graduated from Brewer High School, class of 1965. Hope married the love of her life, Robert Nay on September 25, 1972. She retired in 1999 after working for Southwestern Bell for 29 years. Hope is preceded in death by her husband, and her parents. SURVIVORS: three sisters; two brothers; many nieces, nephews; and friends whom she loved all so dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019