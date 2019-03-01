Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hope Nay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hope Ross Nay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hope Ross Nay Obituary
Hope Ross Nay FORT WORTH -- Hope Ross Nay, 72, went home to her Lord on February 23, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Winscott Road Funeral Home, Benbrook 76126. Hope was born July 6, 1946 in Texarkana, Ark. to Claude Ross and Pauline Trammell Beauchamp. She graduated from Brewer High School, class of 1965. Hope married the love of her life, Robert Nay on September 25, 1972. She retired in 1999 after working for Southwestern Bell for 29 years. Hope is preceded in death by her husband, and her parents. SURVIVORS: three sisters; two brothers; many nieces, nephews; and friends whom she loved all so dearly.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.