More Obituaries for Hope Marshall
Hope V. Marshall

Hope V. Marshall Obituary
Hope V. Marshall FORT WORTH -- Hope V. Marshall completed her earthly journey on January 14, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born to Fred and Thelma Travers in Rockbridge, Wisconsin on May 23, 1928. Hope married Jimmie B Marshall of Cazenovia, Wisconsin in 1945. Hope worked as a postmaster in Ironton and Sextonville, Wisconsin until retirement. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church. Hope is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stuart; her husband, Jimmie Marshall; and her son, Jon Marshall, as well as several extended family members. SURVIVORS: her daughters, Dana and Joretta (Joy Allen) who reside in Fort Worth, Texas, along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family members in Wisconsin and Nebraska. SIMPLE CREMATION 682-316-8301
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020
