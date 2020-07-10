1/2
Hover Gerald "Jerry" Knutson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hover's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hover Knutson EDGECLIFF VILLAGE -- Hover Gerald "Jerry" Knutson, 84, of Edgecliff Village, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation will be held from 1-5pm Sunday, July 12th at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor David Grassley and held at 9:30am Monday, July 13th at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76134. Masks will be required. He will be laid to rest in DFW National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the graveside service is limited to 10 family members. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4513 Williams Rd Fort Worth, Texas 76116 or Brazos River Rescue Ranch (non-profit organization) PO Box 93 Kopperl, Texas 76652. He was born January 1, 1936 to his parents, Hover S. and Ruth Hecker Knutson in Valders, WI. Jerry was married to the love of his life, Gail Alcorn, in November 1956 and celebrated their 63rd anniversary last year. Jerry's faith was very important to him and he was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Worth. Jerry was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base from 1954 to 1958. Afterwards he became a corrugated packaging designer for various companies. He was co-owner of Indian Lodge on Lake Whitney with his wife from 1972 to 1985. Jerry loved traveling, hunting, fishing and playing games. He mostly loved being with his family and making them laugh. We are already missing him dearly. SURVIVORS: Wife, Gail; daughter, Jeri Coe; son, Richard Knutson (Shelly); daughter, Karen Marr (Paul) of Shippensburg, PA; grandchildren, Chris Smith, Erica Duffield (Damon), Tyler Knutson (Ashlee), Heather Coe, A.J. Coe (Brittni); 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Juel Knutson (Marie) of Valders, WI, Earl Knutson (Donna) of Ishpeming, MI, Randi Kupsch of Largo, FL, Warren Knutson of Manitowoc, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved