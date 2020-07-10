Hover Knutson EDGECLIFF VILLAGE -- Hover Gerald "Jerry" Knutson, 84, of Edgecliff Village, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation will be held from 1-5pm Sunday, July 12th at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor David Grassley and held at 9:30am Monday, July 13th at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76134. Masks will be required. He will be laid to rest in DFW National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the graveside service is limited to 10 family members. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 4513 Williams Rd Fort Worth, Texas 76116 or Brazos River Rescue Ranch (non-profit organization) PO Box 93 Kopperl, Texas 76652. He was born January 1, 1936 to his parents, Hover S. and Ruth Hecker Knutson in Valders, WI. Jerry was married to the love of his life, Gail Alcorn, in November 1956 and celebrated their 63rd anniversary last year. Jerry's faith was very important to him and he was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Worth. Jerry was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base from 1954 to 1958. Afterwards he became a corrugated packaging designer for various companies. He was co-owner of Indian Lodge on Lake Whitney with his wife from 1972 to 1985. Jerry loved traveling, hunting, fishing and playing games. He mostly loved being with his family and making them laugh. We are already missing him dearly. SURVIVORS: Wife, Gail; daughter, Jeri Coe; son, Richard Knutson (Shelly); daughter, Karen Marr (Paul) of Shippensburg, PA; grandchildren, Chris Smith, Erica Duffield (Damon), Tyler Knutson (Ashlee), Heather Coe, A.J. Coe (Brittni); 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Juel Knutson (Marie) of Valders, WI, Earl Knutson (Donna) of Ishpeming, MI, Randi Kupsch of Largo, FL, Warren Knutson of Manitowoc, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.