Services Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mount Olivet Funeral 9:30 AM Mount Olivet Chapel

1928 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Howard Andrews ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--Howard Andrews, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M., after courageously battling Alzheimer's disease. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, in Mount Olivet Chapel, with the Rev. Charles D. Arsenault of Springfield, Mo., officiating. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Howard was born Dec. 25, 1928, in Fort Worth to Howard and Vivian Andrews. On Dec. 31, 1947, he married the love of his life, Joyce Tennison. They were married for over 65 years. Howard's Christian faith was the mainstay and hallmark of his life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a committed and caring friend. He was a dedicated steward at various churches throughout his life, and a member of Gideon's International. He served his local church body by teaching Sunday School, acting as business manager, and by building beautiful altar kneelers, in order to honor Christ, and encourage others in their faith walk. Howard was an accomplished business professional, and entrepreneur. His lengthy and notable career began in 1947, when he went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. His commitment and strong work ethic saw his assignments and responsibilities increase, until he became the division manager of the eastern Missouri Switching Operations department. After his retirement from Southwestern Bell, in 1986, his talents were tapped by Texas Air Corps, a division of Continental Airlines, and his telecommunications expertise was utilized once again. Upon this second "retirement," Howard and Joyce invested in a Hallmark card, gift and floral shop in Houston. Howard, Joyce, and Michele, their daughter, enjoyed running the business as a family. He imparted his many skills in engineering, telecommunications and business, to his children, Wayne and Michele. Howard and Joyce's subsequent golden years were spent traveling throughout the U.S. in their RV's, doting on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They welcomed so many into their lovely home with the warmth of fellowship and hospitality. They so enjoyed their retirement home overlooking the beautiful Sacramento Mountains, in Alto, N.M., near Ruidoso. After Joyce passed, Howard lived near his daughter, Michele Rainwater, and her family. He was a beloved resident of an Albuquerque senior community, and cared for by his granddaughter, Claire Rainwater, who works at the community, while attending university in Albuquerque. Howard is now in paradise with his Heavenly Father; his beautiful bride, Joyce; and many other loved ones. When we think on the fruits of the spirit, we think of Howard, and how God imparted the fruits of faithfulness, kindness, gentleness and self control, to him. Howard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce; his parents, Howard Andrews and Vivian Andrews; brother, Earl Dean; sister, Leora; sisters-in-law, Juanita and Jewel; brothers-in-law, William and Loid; and many dear friends and relatives. SURVIVORS: Son, Wayne Andrews and wife, Judy, of Lampasas, Texas; daughter, Michele Rainwater and husband, Tim, of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Sarah Andrews-Hughbanks and husband, Travis, Scott Andrews, Claire Rainwater, and Garrison Rainwater and wife, Bianca; great-grandchildren, Robert and Gabriel Andrews, Olive and Ruby Hughbanks, and Amberlee Rainwater; and nieces, Nancy Buck, Loydean Chambers and Veralyn Bridges of the Fort Worth area.



