Howard Britton Cagle Jr. DUBLIN--Howard Britton Cagle Jr., 73, peacefully passed from this life in the evening hours of Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, surrounded by family. SERVICE: No services are planned. Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, Temple, Texas, is entrusted with arrangements. He was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to Howard Britton Sr. and Mary Jewel Purcell Cagle. Mr. Cagle was a veteran of the United States Army, a computer programmer, business owner, artist and, most importantly, a father to Howard Britton "Britt" Cagle III. Mr. Cagle was an industrious man, having worked in many fields throughout his life. He was one of many founders of early technology and telecommunications for the transfer funds. He was a founding member of first ATM intra-bank services and a visiting teacher at many various universities throughout the country and in Mexico. He retired at the age of 42 to pursue a career in glass art and would go on to own his own gallery. Mr. Cagle Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Sr. and Mary Cagle, and his son, John Michael Cagle. SURVIVORS: He is survived and cherished by his son, Howard Britton Cagle III; brother, Michael Cagle; grandchildren, Briana Homerstad, Jessica Rinehart, and Michael Cagle; great-grandchildren, Anne, Chris, Marshall and Olivia; as well as cousins, Kim and Tamara. HEWETT-ARNEY FUNERAL HOME Temple, 254-778-3200 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019