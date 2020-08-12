1/1
Howard Carroll
Howard Carroll HALTOM CITY--In Loving Memory of Colonel Howard Carroll . . . A Humble, Persevering, Generous, Loving, Kind, Grateful, Respectful, Funny, and Caring Native Texan. Howard was preceded by his parents, Lessie and George Carroll; brother, James Carroll; sister, Neda Johnson; and beloved wife of 64 years, Elberta Reynolds Carroll. He is survived by daughters, Lea Carroll, Kathy Scott, Dena Debreaux; son-in-law, Gary Scott; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Howard honorably served his country during World War II, the Korean War, the National Guard and in the Army achieving the high rank of Colonel. He loved golf, gardening, home cooked meals, watching any sport with a ball, reading western books and the Bible. He liked shelling fresh peas and picking hot peppers from his garden. He frequently attended the Methodist church in Abilene and Watauga, Texas. Academically Howard accomplished a Bachelor degree from Hardin-Simmons University in 1950, and then a Master's degree in Business Administration at SMU. He retired as a tax accountant from Mobil Oil Corp. He enjoyed spending time playing lots of golf, some travel, and being with family and friends. A great storyteller with amazing memory for details, he shared his many experiences with us. May he rest in Peace. Thank you for all your blessings, you will continue to live in our hearts. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A military graveside service for the family will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements by Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:30 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
8175149100
