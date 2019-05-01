|
Howard Earl Douglas COLLEYVILLE--Howard Earl Douglas, 90, of Colleyville passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by his children. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, Colleyville. Howard was preceded in death by wife, Ruth Douglas; wife, Quintella Douglas; daughter-in-law, Teresa Douglas; his parents; brothers, Gene Douglas, Charles Douglas, Ralph Douglas; sisters, Vivian Stabler and Vera Helmandollar. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Craig and wife, Susan Douglas, of Round Rock, Dana and husband, Gary Fulton, of Graham, Lisa and husband, David Pearson, of Haltom City and Tod Douglas of McKinney; grandchildren, John and wife, Kaci Fulton, Lindsey and husband, Darren Willig, James Pearson, Blake Douglas and Kelly Douglas; four great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Carolyn and husband, Damon Fickle, of Bedford, Danny and wife, Julie Howerton, of Fort Worth, Kent and wife, Rene Howerton, of Bedford; along with Quin's 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019