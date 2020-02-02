|
Howard Ernest Thompson NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Howard E. Thompson, 92, of North Richland Hills passed peacefully from his earthly life on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, Memorial Park Cemetery in Oklahoma City, Okla. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home in North Richland Hills, Texas. Howard was born in Edmond, Okla., on Nov. 26, 1927. SURVIVORS: Son, Bradley Thompson (Kelly); daughter, Gina Thomas (Scott); grandchildren, Ryan Smith (Neely), Calvin Thompson, Jennifer Hostetler (Jared), Lorin Kalpic (Antonio), Jared Thomas, Justin Thomas; great-grandchildren, Vale Smith, Eleanor Hostetler and Lake Smith; many special nephews, nieces and friends. He was much loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020