Howard Hale Cassady Jr. Obituary
Howard Hale Cassady Jr. FORT WORTH--Howard Hale Cassady Jr. passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 7200 Robertson Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76179. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, 2401 Fountain View Drive, Houston, TX 77057 or Reverend Carol Record Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 667, Grapevine, TX 76099. Howard Hale Cassady Jr. was born Feb. 2, 1948, in Houston, Miss., to Howard and Agnes Cassady. He married the love of his life, Susan Hall, in 1974. After completing his pilot training in 1975, he began his career in aviation as a corporate pilot. The two main loves in Howard's life were his family and aviation. Howard was preceded in death by father, Howard; and brother, Milton. SURVIVORS: Howard is survived by mother, Agnes Cassady; wife, Susan; son, James (Angela); sister, Penny Barrett (Ricky); brother-in-law, Jim Hall (Martha); grandchildren, Presley and Lilly; nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019
