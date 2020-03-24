|
Howard Henry Miles STOP SIX--Howard Henry Miles, a retired FWISD educator, song of "Soon I Will Be Done With The Troubles Of This World" was heard Friday, March 20, 2020. BURIAL: Private for immediate family only. Celebration of a Life Well Lived: will be planned for a later date.. SURVIVORS: Children, Rebecca Miles, Howard Miles II, Elaine Miles, Darla Miles Jeffries; grandchildren, Howard Miles III, Clinton Jackson Miles; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, students and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2020