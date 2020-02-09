|
Howard LaRoy Easter CLEBURNE--Howard LaRoy Easter, 78, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Laurel Land. Howard LaRoy was born to Howard Buren and Ethel Easter on Feb. 23, 1941, at their home in Everman. He graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army in Ausberg, Germany, from 1960-1962 with the 7th Artillery 24th Division. He married Glenda Kay Mann on Feb. 20, 1965, at his parents' home in San Angelo. He spent 28 years as a firefighter for the city of Fort Worth from May 1, 1963 to March 31, 1991. He retired as a lieutenant. He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Larry Easter; older sister, Zonita Thompson; brothers-in-law, Walter Thompson and Jimmy Don Freeman; and sister-in-law, Linda Freeman. SURVIVORS: Howard LaRoy is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Kay; daughter, Lisa Prescher and husband, Jimmy; son, Michael Easter and wife, Marcy; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hunter, Kennedy, and Reagan; sister, Barbara Bowker and husband, Sam; brother-in-law, Paul Mann; sister-in-law, Patsy Easter; numerous family and friends; and Fort Worth Fire Department family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020