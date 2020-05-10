Howard Lee Bittle FORT WORTH--Howard Lee Bittle was born in Heber Spring, Ark. April 16, 1930 and went home to Glory from Fort Worth, Texas May 5, 2020. Howard was born to Guy Thomas Bittle and Delmargaret Parrot-Bittle. His mother died when Howard was aged two. Guy remarried to Hazel Mae Carr and Howard has two siblings from that union. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Mearl of Fort Worth; sister, Joyce Holman of Ada, Okla.; daughter, Peggy Penly (husband, Bob) of Suffolk, Va.; son, Casey Bittle (wife, Sherry) of Fort Worth; son, David Bittle (wife, Lisa) of Waxahachie; step-daughter, Lynn Vandiver (husband, John) of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ryan Stone (wife, Joygene), Shannon Plunkett (husband, Daniel), Ethan Stone (wife, Kassidy), Hunter Bittle, Aaron Bittle, Taylor Bittle and Hayden Bittle; and six great-grandchildren.