Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Arlington, TX
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Howard Louis Widmann Jr.


1935 - 2019
Howard Louis Widmann Jr. ARLINGTON -- Howard Louis Widmann Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Arlington, with military burial following at 2 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Howard was born Jan. 5, 1935. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Jean; son, Bill (Beth); granddaughter, Lauren (Jacob); and grandson, Andrew. The family would like to express our gratitude for Jennifer, Judy, and Rekeja with Hospice Care Partners for everything they did to make his final days as comfortable as possible.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
