|
|
Howard Stevens BEDFORD--Retired USAF Lt. Col. Howard Stevens was born May 18, 1928, in Sedalia, Mo. He died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at age 91. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at American Legion Post 379, 1245 Industrial Blvd., Bedford, Texas. Viewing: Howard's family will receive guests 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, for the viewing. Howard was a triplet and one of 10 children born to Ernest Chandler and Henrietta Stevens. Howard graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1946. Howard joined the USAF and became a pilot who served in Korea and Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. After retiring, he attended East Texas State University and earned a degree in business. He then went to work for American Airlines as a ground school instructor, simulator instructor, and citation instructor. He retired from American Airlines after 30 years at age 72. Howard was a devoted family man who perused his lifelong love of flying and came to be a great pilot and aeronautic authority. He lived life enthusiastically, enjoying fishing, hunting, playing pool at home and at the American Legion Post 379 where he had been a member for 48 years. He loved traveling and going on cruises with Marie, who helped him develop a love for dancing, attending costume parties, and entertaining. He loved hummingbirds, country music, and ice cream. He was known for his great sense of humor, twinkling blue eyes, and generosity. Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Nell, known as "Betty"; their son, Tim Stevens; their grandson, Alex Henderson; his father, Ernest Chandler; mother, Henrietta; and siblings, Mildred, Ruth, Esther, Victor, Herbert, Ernie, Henrietta and Chandler. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marie Stevens; his brother, Harold; his children, Tammie Henderson, Tom Stevens, wife, Kris, Tracey Kroehle, husband, TJ, and Tara Cisar, husband, John; his stepchildren, Peggy Polinick, Tim Engel and Keith Engel; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019