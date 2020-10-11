Howardine I. Smith

November 23, 1937 - February 28, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Howardine Izetta King Smith was born November 23, 1937 in Tyler, Texas to Howard Gordon King and Gladys Izetta Trotter King. She died February 28, 2020 at Mayo in Rochester, Minnesota following open heart surgery. She was an active member of Van Methodist Church, Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth, First Baptist Church of Alamogordo, Anglican English hChurch in Isfahan, Iran, American United Church Tehran, Iran, and Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. She graduated North Texas University (BA and MA). With her husband, she taught high school and young marrieds in her churches for over 44 years. In 1958 at Tyler Junior College, she met the love of her life, Hal Ford Smith. They dated by mail for two years since she went to North Texas in Denton and he went to University of Texas in Austin. They were married on July 9, 1960 and had a "Storybook love affair marriage." They traveled the world together and loved each other faithfully and madly. She enjoyed traveling, going to theatrical presentations, concerts, and learning about history. She was a voracious reader of love stories and mysteries. She loved the garden, flowers, and playing with her cat, Plato. She was profoundly passionate about being the best grandmother possible to her grandchildren. She loved playing games with them, reading to them, and, above all, talking with them. She insisted on watching them play sports or academics in spite of a great deal of pain in every case. She was determined to not let her physical limitations prohibit her support for them. She planned and provided an Easter Egg Hunt every year. She hung Christmas stockings for everyone in the family in spite of protests from her grown children when she suggested they were too old. She always wanted to talk and was interested in how all others were doing. There never was a purer, kinder, more gentle, or passionate, and loving heart. She loved and was loved by all who came her way. She was a dedicated supporter of Christian missions wherever she lived. After teaching for 38 years, she tutored for 10 more years. Following tutoring, she mentored "at risk" students through her church. She taught high school English in Taylor, Keller, Fort Worth, Alamogordo, NM, Isfahan and Tehran, Iran. In 1999, she was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer and had 26 major surgeries (including all but one of her major joints replaced) and a multitude of procedures following the stem cell transplant. She was strong and never rejected the advice of her doctors even though she faced death several times. She looked death straight in the eye and did not blink. She suffered with pain for the last 20- plus years. Yet she never let that interfere with her love of travel or the participation in church activities. She often said, when asked if she should go, "I can hurt here or hurt going and I choose going." Her greatest passion was for her Lord and for her family. Survivors: Her husband of almost 60 years, Hal Ford Smith; her daughter, Roxanne van Ravenswaay and husband Charles of Houston; sons, Ross and his wife Amy of Colleyville and Richard of Hudson Oaks; grandchildren, Alexandra van Ravenswaay and Andrea van Ravenswaay of Houston, Laura Taylor and Caroline Smith of Colleyville, and Barrett Smith of Hudson Oaks. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Arborlawn Foundation. Celebration of Life for Howardine will be at Arborlawn United Methodist Church at 5001 Briarhaven Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109 at 10 a.m. on October 17, 2020.





