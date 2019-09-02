|
Hoyt Curren Nix FORT WORTH--Hoyt Curren Nix, 89, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Western Hills Church of Christ. Interment: Memoryland Memorial Park, Greenville. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Hoyt was born to Julius H. and Una K. Nix in Celeste, Texas, on Oct. 6, 1929. He graduated from Celeste High School in 1949 and married Janell Kilman of Jacobia on Aug. 5, 1949. In 1952, Hoyt founded Nix Electric in Lubbock, Texas. He was a faithful member of Caprock, Indiana Avenue, and Kingsridge Church of Christ in Lubbock during his 50 years before moving to Fort Worth in 2012. He is currently a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth. Hoyt was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Leta Glasscock; brother, J.H. Nix Jr.; and his loving wife of 64 years, Janell Kilman Nix. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Mike Nix and wife, Shelley, of Lubbock; his daughter, Pam DuLaney and husband, Bob, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Russell Nix and wife, Bethany, Natalie Butler and husband, Walt, Travis DuLaney and wife, Leslie, Trey DuLaney; and great-grandchildren, Cohen, Crue, Adam, McKinsey, and Tatum.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 2, 2019