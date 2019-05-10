Hoyt Lee (Steve) Stevens SPRINGTOWN -- Hoyt Lee (Steve) Stevens, 87, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday May 4, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital after sustaining an injury from a fall. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Monday May 13, 2019 at 11:00 at First United Methodist Church 109 W. 3rd St, Springtown, Texas. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your Church or you favorite charity in Hoyt's name. Hoyt was born in Paris, Texas, to William Allison and Allie Balma Stevens. Hoyt proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Essex as an experimental parachutist during the Korean war. After completing his navy service, Hoyt attended Texas A&M University obtaining a degree in Aerospace Engineering. After graduation, he went to work at Convair Aerospace in Fort Worth and retired from General Dynamics/Lockheed. The first aircraft he worked on was the B-58, but his pride and joy was the work he did on the F-111, retiring as a project engineer. Hoyt truly displayed servant leadership whether it was in rearing his children, as a little league coach, Indian guide chief or in numerous Church Leadership positions. Described by people whom he influenced as the "ultimate father figure" and one of the "kindness men I have encountered in my life". Steve, as affectionately called by his family and close friends, is survived by his wife of 59 years, the Reverand Ann Livingston Stevens, son, Johnny Stevens and wife, Tammy; daughter, Debbie Eller and husband, Jimmy; sister,Geneice Sherman; brother, Joe Stevens and wife, Gerry;brother- in- law, David Livingston and wife, Mary Cae;six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. SIMPLE CREMATION 682-316-8301



Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary