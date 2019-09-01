|
Hubert Alfred Hunt FORT WORTH--Hubert Hunt, 76, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, after an extended illness. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth, and he worked as a paint contractor before retiring. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Hubert's memory to the Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX, 76103 or Meadowbrook UMC, 3900 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76103. Hubert was born in October of 1942 to E.E. and Dessie Hunt in Fort Worth. Hubert graduated from Amon Carter-Riverside High School in 1960. Hubert studied piano at Texas Wesleyan University. He was an accomplished organist and pianist, and a talented vocalist. Faith was important to Hubert. He was baptized at Riverside Methodist Church, was a member of Handley United Methodist Church until it closed in 2018, and, most recently, Meadowbrook United Methodist Church. As a person with a servant's heart, Hubert was devoted to his family. He cared for his ageing parents until their deaths. He not only cared for his brother, Gene, until his death in 2009, but he volunteered at the group home where Gene lived. Hubert was a passionate dog lover. Caring for and walking his dog brought him joy. Hubert was predeceased by parents, E.E. and Dessie Hunt of Fort Worth, and brothers, Richard Hunt of Denton and Gene Hunt of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sister, Jeanette Hunt Kinard of Wimberley, Texas; sister-in-law, Joan Hunt of Denton, Texas; nephews and their wives, Randy Hunt and Annetta Ramsay of Denton and Ron and Sarah Hunt of Naples, Fla.; great-nieces, Ashley Hunt and Megan and Mark Etheridge of Charlotte, N.C.; and great-nephews, David Hunt of Atlanta, Ga., Ian and Kadie Hunt of Denton, Texas, and Camden Hunt of Denton, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019