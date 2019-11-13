Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Hubert Jackson Davis


1935 - 2019
Hubert Jackson Davis Obituary
Hubert Jackson Davis ARLINGTON--Hubert Jackson "Jack" Davis, 84, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Southlake. FUNERAL: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, with Pastor Joel Burkholder officiating. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Sunset Ministries, P.O. Box 71, Clifton, TX 76634. Jack was born April 24, 1935, in Hamlin, W.Va., to Hubert Kingston Davis and Pansy Lee Hauldren Davis. He attended Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. A resident of Arlington for the past 63 years, he was a member of Advent Lutheran Church. Jack was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He was married to Ruth Ann Forth for 42 years. She preceded him in death in February of 1997. He later married Carolyn Shuff in June of 1999, who preceded him in death in May of 2019. Jack was a longtime insurance agent for Prudential Insurance. He later worked for UTA in the Athletics department and Athletic Directors office for many years. He served as director/president of the UTA Mavericks Club for several years. SURVIVORS: Children, Jody Davis Pickering and husband, Clay, Kelly Davis, Pamela Miller and husband, Billy, Cheryl Kounouzvelis and husband, Nick, and Ron Shuff and wife, Janet; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019
