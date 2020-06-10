Hubert Melvin "Mel" Henderson ARLINGTON--Hubert Melvin "Mel" Henderson was born Sept 9, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Hugh Whit and Mable Estelle Hughes Henderson. He graduated from Poly High School and then attended TCU on an ROTC scholarship after being accepted but unable to afford MIT. He enlisted in the Navy, but in an unusual set of circumstances, transferred to the Air Force. He rose to the rank of captain having served in SAC in Germay, France, and Kansas City, Mo. He served in Vietnam for 18 months and ended his Air Force career at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., having been awarded a special commendation for dramatically increasing safety of 600 Air Defense Command fighter pilots. He was a pilot, primarily of the C-119, C-47 and C-54. Mel began flying for American Airlines as a flight engineer in 1968 and retired in 1992 as a captain of the DC-10. He was a check airman and for nearly 10 years trained pilots at the AA flight Academy. He was also instrumental in revising a number of training manuals and procedures. In retirement, he spent much of his time as a volunteer builder for Habitat for Humanity (winner of the Golden Hammer Award), Mission Arlington, and Texas Baptist Builders. He especially loved their work in Lake Tahoe and the Canadian Baptist Seminary. Mel was a man of deep faith. He was baptized by the infamous, J. Frank Norris of First Baptist Fort Worth. He spent his adolescence in Poly Baptist Church under the teaching of Baker James Cauthen and Woodson Arms. He was active in numerous Baptist churches, the last 52 years as a member, Sunday School teacher and deacon of First Baptist Church, Arlington (FBCA). Mel married Beverly Jane Sorrells in 1956. They were married for 54 years until her death in 2010. He married Wanda Parker in 2011 after meeting in the Griefshare ministry of FBCA. He was a lifelong traveler visiting over 36 countries and all 50 states, a photographer, and inventor/mad scientist. Mel died Friday, June 5, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Mel was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly, and his son, Brett Howard Henderson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Wanda Parker Henderson; his son, Mark Reagan Henderson and his wife, Grace Courtney Henderson, of Kaufman, Texas, and Kyle Lance Henderson and his wife, Cindy Maddux Henderson, of Athens, Texas; and 13 grandchildren. SERVICE: Due to Coronavirus, there will be a private burial on Wednesday and a public online service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at www.MelHenderson.life.