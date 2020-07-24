Hubert Wayne Gee Sr. SPRINGTOWN -- Hubert Wayne Gee Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Wise Regional Hospital in Decatur, Texas after a lengthy illness. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel, with burial to follow in Morningtide Gardens. Viewing will be prior to funeral between 1 to 2 p.m. He was born to late parents, Julia Elizabeth Rabb and Carl Gee Sr. on October 14, 1938 at City and County Hospital, known today as John Peter Smith in Fort Worth, Texas. Hubert was a simple passionate practical man who believed in hard work and honesty. His life was one of constantly seeking improvement, growing up one of seven sibling during a period of economic post-depression and war. At the tender age of eight, he went to San Antonio to live at the Boysville Orphanage, where he remained until approximately 12. He then moved to California to live with his sister, Velma Worrell and husband, Jack, who taught him farming and necessary steps to making numerous mechanical repairs. He then moved to the Worrell farm in Arkansas, where he met and later married his beloved wife, Rosie, April 30, 1963, at the First Baptist Church of Searcy, Arkansas. The following year, they returned to Fort Worth, Texas where he held several jobs including a position at Swift Meat packing plant until close of facility in 1971, because they were no longer dependent on railroad for shipping of product. In 2004, Hubert retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, formerly known as General Dynamics, after 29 plus years of service. During retirement, he enjoyed time with family, working in his shop and fishing. He was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Jr. and Joseph Samuel Gee, both of Fort Worth; sister, Joyce Laverne Poinbuff of Alaska; sisters Jewel Evelyn Culp and Mildred Louise Jones of Fort Worth; and sister, Eleanor Fay Coleman of Azle; grandson, Justin Brian Gee of Springtown. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Rosie; son, Hubert Jr. of Decatur; daughter, Barbara Combs and husband, Brian of Weatherford; daughter, Deborah Hanson and husband, Darrell of Springtown; son, Timothy and wife, Charlene of Reno; 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Georgia Summers of Bedford and Velma Worrell of Fresno, Calif. He left us in the early morning, when softly came the dawn, and since he never said good-bye, it's hard to think he's gone. Dearest Father, you left us, your're smiling face we'll see no more, but we will struggle on to meet you, on that Celestial shore.



