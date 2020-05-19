Hue Leita Harvey BEDFORD--Hue Leita Zachry Fry Harvey (age 89), a humble servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, was called home on May 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband, Tom Harvey, and children at the time of her death in Bedford, TX. Her unwavering faith in God and fighting spirit carried her through her final days of failing health. Hue Leita was born in Temple, Texas, on July 25, 1930, to Hewlett David Zachry and Leita Wilbanks Zachry. Because her father was in construction, Hue Leita moved 12 times before she entered the 9th grade. The Zachry family finally chose Corpus Christi as the place to settle down, and Hue Leita graduated in 1947 from Corpus Christi High School, now known as Miller High School. Hue Leita gained her servant heart from her mother and maternal grandfather while growing up. Her mom told her, "You can never out give God. If you give to others, especially those that can't give back, God will bless the gift and you will never be in need." She experienced this blessing time after time with so many that the Lord put in her life's path. Childhood car trips were most memorable to Hue Leita as her parents would sing hymns together while driving down the road. Some of her favorite moments included her father singing "The Old Rugged Cross" and "It Is Well With My Soul." She inherited her father's vocal talent which led her to perform on the radio as a child and of course, the choir at all the different churches she attended throughout her life. She once said, "I think God gave us talents and gifts and what we do with them are our gifts to Him." Serving at her church at North Richland Hills Baptist over the last 20 years was a huge part of her life. Whether it was singing in the choir or volunteering in the nursery, Hue Leita loved devoting her time to those ministries. It was there at NRHBC where she met and married her second husband, Tom, in 2006. Hue Leita did a wonderful job of blending the two families of Harvey's and Fry's while she continued her walk with the Lord. Some advice she gave, "You can give without loving, but you can't love without giving." Hue Leita attended Del Mar Jr. College for two years before graduating from Baylor University in 1951 with a major in Home Economics. This degree would certainly come in handy as a stay-at-home mom raising five children. She met her first husband, Hayden Fry, when he was a student-coach of the women's flag football team at Baylor. She spent many days in the stands of athletic events and was the Fry family's biggest fan. After her children were grown and she was divorced, Hue Leita earned an associate RN degree from Cooke County College in 1984 and worked as a nurse in the newborn unit at Fort Worth's Harris Methodist Hospital for 16 years before retiring. She once said, "Sometimes God will bring you to your knees so you will look up and find him." Hue Leita loved volunteering for the Republican Party, teaching ESL classes, serving on the "God Squad" at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia and water aerobics. But most of all, she enjoyed the fellowship she experienced in Bible Study and Sunday School classes while sharing her passion for the Lord with others. She was never hesitant to stop and pray with and for others. Her favorite Bible verse was Jeremiah 29:11-14. Hue Leita was preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Dawson Zachry. She leaves behind so many that will forever miss her sense of humor, home cooked meals, giving and loving spirit and dedication to family. Survivors include her devoted husband Tom Harvey; children Randy Fry, Zach Fry, Kelly Fry, Adrian Fry, Robin Fry; stepchildren Tom Harvey Jr. (wife Marilee), Becky Lane (husband Robb), Jim Harvey (wife Peggy); grandchildren Kelli Roan, Jordan Fry, Lauren Fry, Haley Fry, Dustin Lane (wife Michele), Dakota Lane, Jake Harvey, Tyler Harvey (wife Hillary), Jolynn Culpepper (husband Allen); and great-grandchildren Malaya Fry, Kaitlyn White, Gage Lane, Jase Lane, Skyler Culpepper, Taylor Culpepper, and Oliver Culpepper. We rejoice in knowing that Hue Leita has finally met her Maker and we can't wait to see her again in Heaven. Rest in His Grace and Mercy. A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 21st, 11 a.m. at North Richland Hills Baptist Church with viewing 90 minutes prior. A private burial will follow. An additional Celebration of Life will be held on Hue Leita's birthday July 25th (TBD). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Hue Leita Harvey's name to CROSS CHURCH DFW, 10321 U.S. 287, Fort Worth, TX 76131.