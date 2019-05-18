|
Huelyn Wayne Duvall COLLEYVILLE-Huelyn Wayne Duvall, 79, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, at White's Funeral Home, 401 N Main St., Springtown. Burial follows in Springtown Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at White's Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be designated to the Springtown Educational Foundation Musical Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 12, Springtown, TX 76082. Huelyn was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Garner, Texas, to William Daniel Duvall and Ila Lee Measures Duvall. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Huelyn was a legendary rockabilly musician for decades, including many trips overseas and performed shows for his huge following of fans at home and abroad. Huelyn was a longtime resident of Springtown and a member of the Church of Christ. Huelyn was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ila Duvall; sister, Doris Layne; brother, Bobby Duvall. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Sandy Duvall; daughters, DeLayna Duvall and Leah Macaulay (Andrew); sisters, Ruth Baca (E.J.) and Carolyn Price; brotherin-law, Marvin Layne; sister-in-law, Janet Duvall; grandchildren, Cameron, Logan and Cooper Macaulay; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, JoJo.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 18, 2019