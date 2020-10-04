Hugh Carr
August 29, 1936 - September 18, 2020
Keller, Texas - Hugh Samuel Carr, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully September 18, surrounded by his loving wife Rosemary and family, in Keller, Texas. Hugh was preceded in death by his father, Hugh, mother Rita, son Stephen, brothers Bernard and Stephen, and special friends George, Tricky, Terry, Jackie and Peggy. Hugh is survived by his wife Rosemary, three children Greg (Cara), Suzanne Hilton (Dennis), and Eileen Cole (Clark), six grandchildren Andrew, Ben, Steve, Robert, Madeleine, and Austin, great-granddaughter Andie, five bonus grandchildren, five bonus great-grandchildren, and siblings Rita Spellman (Dennis), Mary Beth Brown (John), and Paul Carr (Gerri).
Hugh was one of six children and grew up in Philadelphia. He attended West Catholic Boys School, and on his 18th birthday, discovered that the local Army recruiter had been invited to dinner. Hugh enlisted, and served with distinction as an intelligence officer while deployed in Kyoto, Japan. When he returned home at 21, he fell in love at first sight with Rosemary Gallagher. She was engaged at the time, but Hugh's persistence and true love prevailed. They married and had four children while Hugh worked full time and attended night school at LaSalle University, where he graduated with honors. Hugh began his career with DuPont in Delaware, resulting in several transfers including to San Francisco and Houston, the first being to Victoria, Texas. Moving away from family and the only home they had ever known, Hugh and Rosie relied on Hughie's charm and Rosie's spaghetti, and earned lifelong friendships. Hugh later enjoyed a successful career at Southern Pacific, and in commercial real estate in Houston before they retired to the Ft. Worth area.
Hugh was a man of faith, family, humor, and great friendships. He was an excellent tennis player, golfer, and basketball player in his younger years, continuing at golf until his health declined. Ahead of his time, his children joked that he was the first "metrosexual" – he banned casseroles and fast food in the 70's, and was a skilled chef, chardonnay connoisseur, hands-on dad, and faithful supporter and partner in Rosie's career pursuits. He had a great singing voice and danced equally well at a wedding or in the kitchen. He valued hard work and education, and report card day could instill fear throughout the household. He was business savvy, independent, entrepreneurial, politically astute and an avid reader.
There is no story of Hugh without his life with Rosie, his wife and soulmate of 61 years, and their door was always open to welcome friends and family. They broke the molds of those before them to create the life they wanted, building true love and partnership that withstood life's challenges. He was her true love, partner and best friend. For his children and grandchildren, he embodied work ethic, compassion, patience, integrity, faith, love, and was a hero, especially to his grandson Andrew with whom he had an especially close relationship. In his final months while lovingly cared for by Rosie (with the help of Helen Castillo, Vitas Hospice, and Hillside Assisted Living), he was blessed with visits from all of his siblings, children and grandchildren, and maintained his characteristic sweetness, humor, and twinkle in his Irish blue eyes. We mourn his loss but celebrate the faith, hope and love he left behind. Our memories of Hughie and love for him will endure forever.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Colleyville TX on October 10 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Rainbow Village, provider of homes for disabled adults, at 1240 Dautel, St. Louis MO 63141, or at rbvstl.org
