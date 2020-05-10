Hugh Lynn Wilson FORT WORTH--Hugh Lynn Wilson, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, April 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, a sheet metal craftsman/supervisor and HVAC technician. He loved flying planes, inventing, fishing, music, history, math, and reading his Bible. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a man of strong spirit and strong spiritual beliefs. He was always happy to listen to everyone and help in any way he could. He was able to talk with anyone and cared about everyone. Hugh was dearly loved. He and his beautiful smile will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Wife of 42 years, Bonnie; children, Melissa and husband, David Shockley, Jason, William, Laura and husband, Jared Ginter, Matthew, Vincent, Myrisha and husband, Gabriel Moore, Mia and husband, Nathan Smith; mother-in-law, Rose Bradley; sister, Norma Andrade; brother, Don and wife, Barbara Wilson; many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.