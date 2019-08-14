|
|
Hugo Riddell Davenport FORT WORTH--Hugo Riddell Davenport graced this world with his presence on May 15, 1945, in London, England. Even as a young schoolboy, Hugo excelled at every and anything he attempted. Hugo grew up in and around the London/Cambridge areas of the U.K. He attended the Cambridge School of Technology, having interests in several areas of study. He was a self-taught computer guru, even back to the pre-Windows era of using DOS commands as opposed to Windows. In fact, Hugo disliked Windows very severely. Hugo knew more about the history of England than any book ever written. Hugo moved from the U.K. to Texas in December of 1999 to be with his beloved Kathy. They were married in October of 2000. He was employed and still worked for Justin Brands, Inc. He dearly loved his job as a web developer. It was when he started working for Justin that his attire changed from suit and tie to cowboy boots and jeans. Hugo suffered for 10 years with the after-effects of pancreatic cancer. He spent many, many days in the hospital and had enormous pain. His final battle took him home to his Maker at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. SURVIVORS: Surviving Hugo are his wife, Kathy; his sons, Christopher and William; his daughter, Katy; his sister, Natalie; his brother, Roger; brother-in-law, Norm and his wife, Sue; "adopted" children, Kelly and husband, Jake, Billy and wife, Lorri, and Thom; "adopted" grandchildren, Elise, Darcy, and Jake Hunter; "adopted" great-grandchildren, Westin, Waden and Wylen; along with a host of dear friends and acquaintances. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019