|
|
Hunley "Sonny" Inman FORT WORTH-- Hunley "Sonny" Inman passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Monday, Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: Sunday, June 2, 3 to 5 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home. He was a Vietnam veteran, retired from the Air Force after 20 years, and retired from Civil Service after 24 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Inman; daughter, Grace Wilson and husband, David; son, John and wife, Monica; grandchildren, Lindsay Wilson, Courtney Inman and John Inman ll and his wife, Amanda; great grandchildren, Sydney Cahill and John Inman lll; sister, Anna Gail Berry and husband, Dennis and his beloved dog, Abby.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019