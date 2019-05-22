Home

Hunter Andrew Smith

Hunter Andrew Smith BENBROOK--Hunter Andrew Smith, 27, loving son and brother, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Hunter was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia; grandmother, Sue; and grandfather, Bill. SURVIVORS: Father, Bill Smith; brother, Peyton Smith; sisters, Hayden Smith and Nikki Gardner; along with loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019
