Ida Blevins Overman FORT WORTH--Ida Blevins Overman was born in Fort Worth May 4, 1934. Ida, a lifelong educator and resident of Fort Worth, passed in her sleep on the first day of the new decade. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday at Laurel Land with reception to follow. Burial: 2 p.m. Monday in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land. At a very young age, Ida taught herself to read. It was her love of reading and learning in general that she imparted to her students. After working her way through Texas Wesleyan University, she became a teacher and taught in both Lake Worth and Castleberry ISD's. Being the product of a difficult childhood, it had been teachers through their kindness and encouragement that had been Ida's inspiration. For example, she became a championship speller, an incredible skill that she carried the rest of her life. Ida became a teacher like those who inspired her in her youth; she not only shared the love of learning but did so with a truly loving heart. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year, but for many she was and remains the teacher of their lives. As a teacher she was old school, probably one of the last true grammarians. She taught the skill of writing through diagramming sentences. Many of her former students to this day can still quote lines of literature from Shakespeare, Dickens, or Mark Twain that they learned in her English class. Humor was ever present both inside and outside of her classroom, such as the escapades involving Gern, the mannequin. Her love for cats, coffee, movies, and "Jeopardy" was legendary, but it is her love for her students that has been and will remain a source of inspiration for several generations. She cared deeply for every student whom she taught. She had a most unique quality, the ability to make anyone in her presence feel special. She was truly a great lady, a friend and guidepost to all with whom she came in contact, and she was loved deeply by countless students, friends, and colleagues. Ida was preceded in death by the love of her life and her best friend, Deverl Overman. She was a member of Travis Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020