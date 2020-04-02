|
Ida Lee Smith FORT WORTH -- Ida Lee Smith, age 80, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m., Sat., April 4, Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fri. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left with her loving memories are her husband, Billy Smith; children, Darrell Smith, Sherri Rigsby, Sandra Middleton and Gerald Smith; brother, Perry Bell, Jr.; grandchildren, Dwane Seals, Korey Phillips, Maurice Middleton, II, Brittani Burkes, Gerald Smith, II, Geramy Smith and Jamar Smith; 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020