I.L. "Leo" Massey ARLINGTON--I.L. "Leo" Massey, 92, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Moore Funeral Home. Leo was a business representative for IAM for over 20 years. He also worked for Lockheed Martin for over 40 years. He was a member of El Texa Grotto. He loved his family more than anything and his second love was music and dancing. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha and Viola Massey; wife, Margie Massey; sisters, Leola Sales and Leoda Davis; brother, Leotis Massey; and daughter, Darlene Dayton. SURVIVORS: A host of loving family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019