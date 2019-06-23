Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for I.L. Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

I.L. "Leo" Massey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

I.L. "Leo" Massey Obituary
I.L. "Leo" Massey ARLINGTON--I.L. "Leo" Massey, 92, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Moore Funeral Home. Leo was a business representative for IAM for over 20 years. He also worked for Lockheed Martin for over 40 years. He was a member of El Texa Grotto. He loved his family more than anything and his second love was music and dancing. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha and Viola Massey; wife, Margie Massey; sisters, Leola Sales and Leoda Davis; brother, Leotis Massey; and daughter, Darlene Dayton. SURVIVORS: A host of loving family members.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Home
Download Now