Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Maloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila Camille Holzendorf "Mimi" Maloney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ila Camille Holzendorf "Mimi" Maloney Obituary
Ila Camille "Mimi" Holzendorf Maloney EULESS -- Ila Camille "Mimi" Holzendorf Maloney went to her Lord on May 23, 2019, on billows of love as her family and pastor gathered to tell her goodbye after a sudden illness. FUNERAL: First United Methodist Church Euless, 106 N Main St, Euless, Texas at 2 p.m., Saturday June 1, 2019, with a reception for all to follow. Her remains will be cremated at a later time. Visitation: Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, at 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to First UMC Euless Outward Mission Work, , Christian Appalachian Project, or ASPCA. Ila was born in Albany, Ga. on April 20, 1936, to Orlando Wren Holzendorf and Selena Jackson "Jackie" Mims Holzendorf. She graduated from Albany High School in 1954 and from the dental school of the University of Alabama in 1956. She was a dental hygienist in Albany, Ga., Stillwater, Okla., Jacksonville, Fla., St. Augustine, Fla., Gainesville, Fla., and other nearby cities before retiring in 1989. While in Jacksonville, she served as a prayer counselor at Christian Healing Ministries. She was a Navy wife for 44 years and lived in Calif. twice, Va., Okla., Ga., Fla., and Naples, Italy before settling in Euless in 2004 to be near her granddaughters. She joined Euless First United Methodist Church that year and met Gerald Gordon Maloney "Jerry" whom she married in 2006. She was active in the United Methodist Women, and a member of the Together Class and the Unity Class. Her fondest activities were the charities she supported, and there were many. She had a passion for anyone in need and she especially supported children's, veteran's, and animal causes. As much as her causes, she also loved to read. Ila was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Charlotte Holzendorf Bullock. SURVIVORS: Husband, Gerald G Maloney (Jerry); son, John Andrew Mulrennan III (Andy) and his wife Kimberly Jo Mulrennan (Kim); daughters, Shelby Lynn Mulrennan and Megan Leigh Mulrennan; son, Martin Michael Mulrennan (Mike), Jeffrey Paul Mulrennan (Jeff) and his wife Lisa Anne Mulrennan; niece, Bonnie Bullock Sharpe and husband Fred; nephew John Carlton Bullock of Albany; first cousins Joline Hewett of Callhan, FL, Linda Jackson of Sebring, FL, Sandy Sween of Avon Park, FL; and by a host of extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now