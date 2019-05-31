Ila Camille "Mimi" Holzendorf Maloney EULESS -- Ila Camille "Mimi" Holzendorf Maloney went to her Lord on May 23, 2019, on billows of love as her family and pastor gathered to tell her goodbye after a sudden illness. FUNERAL: First United Methodist Church Euless, 106 N Main St, Euless, Texas at 2 p.m., Saturday June 1, 2019, with a reception for all to follow. Her remains will be cremated at a later time. Visitation: Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, at 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to First UMC Euless Outward Mission Work, , Christian Appalachian Project, or ASPCA. Ila was born in Albany, Ga. on April 20, 1936, to Orlando Wren Holzendorf and Selena Jackson "Jackie" Mims Holzendorf. She graduated from Albany High School in 1954 and from the dental school of the University of Alabama in 1956. She was a dental hygienist in Albany, Ga., Stillwater, Okla., Jacksonville, Fla., St. Augustine, Fla., Gainesville, Fla., and other nearby cities before retiring in 1989. While in Jacksonville, she served as a prayer counselor at Christian Healing Ministries. She was a Navy wife for 44 years and lived in Calif. twice, Va., Okla., Ga., Fla., and Naples, Italy before settling in Euless in 2004 to be near her granddaughters. She joined Euless First United Methodist Church that year and met Gerald Gordon Maloney "Jerry" whom she married in 2006. She was active in the United Methodist Women, and a member of the Together Class and the Unity Class. Her fondest activities were the charities she supported, and there were many. She had a passion for anyone in need and she especially supported children's, veteran's, and animal causes. As much as her causes, she also loved to read. Ila was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Charlotte Holzendorf Bullock. SURVIVORS: Husband, Gerald G Maloney (Jerry); son, John Andrew Mulrennan III (Andy) and his wife Kimberly Jo Mulrennan (Kim); daughters, Shelby Lynn Mulrennan and Megan Leigh Mulrennan; son, Martin Michael Mulrennan (Mike), Jeffrey Paul Mulrennan (Jeff) and his wife Lisa Anne Mulrennan; niece, Bonnie Bullock Sharpe and husband Fred; nephew John Carlton Bullock of Albany; first cousins Joline Hewett of Callhan, FL, Linda Jackson of Sebring, FL, Sandy Sween of Avon Park, FL; and by a host of extended family and friends.



