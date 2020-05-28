Ila Verne Lobban Stull
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ila Verne Lobban Stull GLEN ROSE -- Ila Verne Lobban Stull, 94, passed away on Monday; May 25, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born October 12, 1925 in Clovis, New Mexico. FUNERAL: 2:00 PM. Sunday; May 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Glen Rose, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C "Jim" Stull, Jr., 3 brothers (Leslie, Leonard, Elton); and one grandson, William E "Billy Gene" Stull. SURVIVORS: Three children: Billy, South Padre Island, TX.; Christine Broyles, The Woodlands, TX.; and David (Annette), Granbury, TX. 9 grandchildren, including Stephen Stull (Leigh Ann), Benbrook, TX.; Emily Stull (Kevin), Farmers Branch, TX; Daniel Stull, Dallas, TX; 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ivan Lobban (Delphie), Salina. KS.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Funeral
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiley Funeral Home
504 Holden Street
Glen Rose, TX 76043
(254) 897-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved