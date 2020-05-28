Ila Verne Lobban Stull GLEN ROSE -- Ila Verne Lobban Stull, 94, passed away on Monday; May 25, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born October 12, 1925 in Clovis, New Mexico. FUNERAL: 2:00 PM. Sunday; May 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Glen Rose, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C "Jim" Stull, Jr., 3 brothers (Leslie, Leonard, Elton); and one grandson, William E "Billy Gene" Stull. SURVIVORS: Three children: Billy, South Padre Island, TX.; Christine Broyles, The Woodlands, TX.; and David (Annette), Granbury, TX. 9 grandchildren, including Stephen Stull (Leigh Ann), Benbrook, TX.; Emily Stull (Kevin), Farmers Branch, TX; Daniel Stull, Dallas, TX; 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ivan Lobban (Delphie), Salina. KS.